Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.21% of Assurant worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Assurant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 33.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Assurant by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $127.04 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

