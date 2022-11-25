Atria Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in ResMed by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in ResMed by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RMD opened at $229.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.57 and a 200 day moving average of $219.02. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.