Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$13.55 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$13.90.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Record-Breaking Q3/Robust Outlook for Q4” and dated November 16, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$11.35 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$10.15 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 102.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. The stock has a market cap of C$490.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.