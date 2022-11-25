Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 26 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $890.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
