Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Avnet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

