Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Avnet Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19.
About Avnet
