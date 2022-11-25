Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $254.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

