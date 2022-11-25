Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

