Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

