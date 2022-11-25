Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

Shares of DD stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

