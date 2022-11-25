Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $302,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $334.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

