Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

