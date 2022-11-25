Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Baidu by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,541,000 after purchasing an additional 496,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Baidu Trading Up 2.0 %

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

