Bank of America Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$47.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.67.

CCO opened at C$32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.29. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.97.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

