Bank of America Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Bank of America from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at C$7.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

About Hudbay Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

