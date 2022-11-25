Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.34.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$132.37 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.34. The firm has a market cap of C$89.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.