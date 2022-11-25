Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.34.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
TSE BMO opened at C$132.37 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.34. The firm has a market cap of C$89.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94.
Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.64%.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
