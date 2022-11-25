Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €64.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

ETR:SHL opened at €51.90 ($52.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion and a PE ratio of 30.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($69.04).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

