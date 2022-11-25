Barclays Increases Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 589

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 589 ($6.96) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 600 ($7.09) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.11) to GBX 546 ($6.46) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($8.99) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Investec upgraded Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 675 ($7.98) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $643.29.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

