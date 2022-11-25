Barclays Raises M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 205

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 205 ($2.42) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of M&G from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 195 ($2.31) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on M&G in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&G from GBX 255 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.19) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.81.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.