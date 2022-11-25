Barclays Raises Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target to €320.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €278.00 ($283.67) to €320.00 ($326.53) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MURGY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($247.96) to €290.00 ($295.92) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($312.24) to €316.00 ($322.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($246.94) to €246.00 ($251.02) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.38.

MURGY stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

