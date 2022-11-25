Barclays Raises Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target to GBX 790

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 788 ($9.32) to GBX 790 ($9.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($8.87) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 710 ($8.40) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.16) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $731.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.30.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

