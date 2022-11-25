Barclays Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

ETR:TEG opened at €5.98 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.38. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of €27.06 ($27.61). The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.80.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.