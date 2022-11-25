Barclays Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at €204.95 ($209.13) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €181.08. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($211.02).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.