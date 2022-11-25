Barclays Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $41.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DELL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $19,938,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 596,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 130,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 64,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.