Barclays Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $160.00

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.97.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $373.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.68.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

