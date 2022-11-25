Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.13.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$21.95 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

