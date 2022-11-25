Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 4.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 196.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $51,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UPRO opened at $38.68 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $78.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27.

