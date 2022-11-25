Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB opened at $222.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.94 and a 200-day moving average of $375.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.