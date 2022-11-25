Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $86,338,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

