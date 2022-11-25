Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $180.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.97.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

