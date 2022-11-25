Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.3 %

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

OXY opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

