Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $945,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Announces Dividend

NYSE CLX opened at $149.11 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $141.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

