Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,963 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

