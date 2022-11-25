Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,963 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16.
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
