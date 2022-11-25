Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,612 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,005,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock opened at $197.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.86.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.19.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

