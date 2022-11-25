Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,731 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.