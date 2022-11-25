Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 8,187 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $86.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

