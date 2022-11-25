Benchmark Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $102.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZM. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.86.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

ZM opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $235.97.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.