Berenberg Bank Raises Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €240.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €220.00 ($224.49) to €240.00 ($244.90) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($244.90) to €265.00 ($270.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rheinmetall from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.33.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

