BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 381,669 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.39.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 777,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

–

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.