BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 381,669 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.39.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile
