Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,758 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone worth $52,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

