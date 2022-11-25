Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Block by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,248,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Block by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after acquiring an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $220.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

