Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Block by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,248,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Block by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after acquiring an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.
Insider Activity
Block Price Performance
Shares of Block stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $220.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Block (SQ)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.