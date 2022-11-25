bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 44,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,119,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

