BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 190,681 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 190,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RUN stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,452 shares in the company, valued at $54,664,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,664,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.