BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 137,153 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,153 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PPL were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL Announces Dividend

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

