BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 478,074 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Amcor worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 31.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,362,000 after buying an additional 3,358,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Amcor by 328.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after buying an additional 3,282,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,839,604 shares of company stock valued at $22,434,476. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

