BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 62,212 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,212 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TROW opened at $124.40 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $208.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

