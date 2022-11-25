BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 64,051 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,051 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 44.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

EXR stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

