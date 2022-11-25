BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 77,034 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,034 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Celanese worth $19,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CE opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

