BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

CTLT opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $136.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

