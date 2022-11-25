BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Ameren worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 80.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Ameren by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 1.0 %

AEE opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.